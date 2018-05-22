Nora Fatehi on Dilbar song remake in Satyameva Jayate: I hope I match up to Sushmita Sen

Nora Fatehi will feature in the remake of Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar. Nora Fatehi will feature in the remake of Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar.

Actor Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing screen space with actor John Abraham in a song of upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. Nora will be seen dancing on the 1990’s recreated version of “Dilbar”, which was originally picturised on actors Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor (Sirf Tum).

“An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting this beautiful iconic 1990s song “Dilbar” with John Abraham! I’m so excited guys! I have a feeling you are going to love this one. Blessed,” Nora tweeted. She also said in a statement, “Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve-racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her. I’m so lucky to have got this chance and thankful that Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir and milap zaveri sir trusted me to be able to do a song like this. The take on the song is very unique and different. It’s going to be one of the most visually stunning songs, with amazing hypnotizing dance moves I am sure this song will become a rage with the audiences”.

An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting the BEAUTIFUL iconic 90s song #Dilbar with @TheJohnAbraham! And We reunite again! 💃🏾💃🏾

John Abraham too expressed his excitement over the song and said in a statement, “When I heard the powerful script of Satyameva Jayate I knew that we had most of the ingredients that are required for an out and out commercial masaledaar film. With the addition of Dilbar, one of the most catchy songs of the 90’s and the way it has been stunningly picturized by Adil and Nora I am certain we have a winner.”

Talking about the song, the producer of the film Nikkhil Advani said in a statement,” Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on this iconic track is, in my opinion, going to be genre defining. The brief to choreographer Adil Sheikh was to create a clutter breaker. I think he has just surpassed all my expectations. Dilbar is going to be one more reason to watch Satyameva Jayate on August 15.”

The cop drama which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a significant role is set to hit the screens on August 15.

