Satya was better-directed than Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar reveals he felt Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya was a better-directed film than his own debut romantic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”For my first film, I was contending (for Filmfare award) with a very strong film called Satya. I felt it was a very well directed film than mine. I had thought maybe Ram Gopal Varma would walk away with the award and he got an award,” Karan said, speaking at the press conference of an award function.

“I thought even I would get an award and I was sitting in the third row, mumbling my speech. It was a big deal for me to win my first Filmfare. I remember the emotions attached to it, what I was going through when Madhuri Dixit handed me the award. I got goosebumps,” he said. These awards have been ahead of times and honour good work without bias, he said. “Sometimes even hearts are broken for not winning awards, including mine,” he adds.

When asked if he ever lobbied for the award, Karan said, “I walk through a lobby for an award. But I have never lobbied for it. I have never called up anyone….should I make films or lobby for awards….I don’t think it happens. I think those who are confident about their film have no need to call anyone for the award.”

The 44 years old director-producer says he has no stand on attending award shows. “I come on the red carpet for the award shows, host the show if I am given money. I am not saying I come for integrity (for the award shows), I go for money or awards or go for the sake of relations and equations,” he said.

“Shah Rukh Khan is right, it’s all TRP game, we all are part of this game. We make films for money as well, we don’t necessarily make films to take the Indian cinema ahead,” he said. For the My Name is Khan director, both critical acclaim and commercial success matter.

“I have bills to pay and a company to run, I need to make money. I am here to do something different but along with that, I am also here to make money. I want critical acclaim and it breaks my heart when I read bad reviews. I am obsessed with critics,” he said. “But if your film is strong and good, both will happen, critical acclaim and it will make money. This has happened this year with films like Kapoor and Sons, Neerja, Pink, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dangal,” he said.