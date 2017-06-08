Sathriyan actor Manjima Mohan on trolls: My father is proud that I hit back at them

Sathriyan actor Manjima Mohan talks about her upcoming movie. Sathriyan actor Manjima Mohan talks about her upcoming movie.

Southern actress Manjima Mohan says though she takes social media comments from her fans constructively, she never hesitates to hit back at trolls when they cross their limit. Manjima recently shut down a person, who made derogatory comments about actresses and their clothes on Twitter. She also said how her father, Vipin Mohan (cinematographer) was also proud of her. “My father felt proud about what I did. He actually called and appreciated me after reading the news on the web. I have been receiving a lot of good comments daily and a few, of course, would pass nasty remarks. But, that statement projected the entire industry in a bad light. That’s why I decided to hit back,” Manjima told PTI.

The 24-year-old actress, who made her debut in Tamil films with Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, says it is important for actors to interact with fans on social media. “You have to talk to fans to know their likes and consider it. Because they are the ones, who are going to come and support you. So, when I talk to them, I get to know what they expect from me, and I work on it. Some people are very rude, and if they cross the limit, I do react to it.” Manjima is currently awaiting the release of Tamil film Sathriyan, which is slated to hit screens this Friday.

“When Prabhakaran sir narrated the first half of the script, I immediately fell in love with the script and decided to be a part of the movie. I play Niranjana, a proper midtown girl from Trichy. She is bold, straightforward and fearless. Getting into the shoes of the character was difficult initially.” Heaping praises on her co-star Vikram Prabhu, Manjima says, “He is a hard-working person. He comes from a very big family but is down-to-earth and makes everybody comfortable. He is a great human being and a director’s actor.” In her other film Ippadai Vellum, directed by Gaurav Narayanan, Manjima co-stars alongside actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Udhay has tried something different in Ippadai Vellum,which mainly revolves around three characters including mine. There is a lot of twists and chases involved in the writing. It’s going to be an exciting experience. Director Gaurav Narayanan has nicely weaved a lot of humour in the story, and Soori will be in fine form.”

From her acclaimed debut in Malayalam with Oru Vadakkan Selfie till now, Manjima has been choosing girl-next-door characters and the actress says she is comfortable doing suchroles. “I would never play a showing-off kind of character. There is a thin line between being glamorous and showing off. I would never ‘expose’ for any of my roles.” Though Manjima is busy with a bevy of projects in Tamil now, she is looking for good projects in Malayalam. “I would be happy to associate with the filmmakers there. Now, they all think I charge a hefty paycheck since I have begun working in Tamil and Telugu film industries. But, I don’t. Malayalam is my mother tongue, and I would love to work there.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App