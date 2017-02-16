Saroj Khan miffed with Tamma Tamma Again: ‘It had to be of some standard’

Saroj Khan choreographed the original number Tamma Tamma from Thaanedaar. Saroj Khan choreographed the original number Tamma Tamma from Thaanedaar.

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who had choreographed Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Tamma Tamma original number from 1990 release Thaanedaar, says that she wasn’t called for any sort of social promotion of the song or wasn’t even shown the video because she feels the song “has to be of some standard for them to invite me to watch it.”

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were actively promoting the song. They even posted videos of learning the iconic steps with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt but no one from the team thought to contact the choreographer who has actually created the original version. Saroj, who has choreographed Madhuri in many iconic numbers including in Devdas, seemed upset about it. In an interview to DNA, she said, “Maybe they felt since my assistant Madhuri Dixit was there, they didn’t need me around. You have to ask them why I wasn’t invited. I don’t mind not being invited….The new version of any of my dance numbers have to be of some standard for them to invite me to watch it.”

Though she has not seen the video as of yet, she is sure that Varun Dhawan must have done a great job as he is a good dancer. However, she did not sound so positive about Alia. She said, “Varun is a good dancer and I know he will be able to do it [the steps] well, but I don’t know if Alia will be able to match up to Madhuri. In any case, it will be a feather in Alia’s cap.”

Meanwhile, Tamma Tamma Again has become a chartbuster. While the song restores iconic voices of Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal, the remix and the choreography makes it simply new. Varun-Alia’s compatibility is being appreciated.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also stars Gauahar Khan in a pivotal role. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to release on March 10.

