Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, says it at least provides livelihood

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan recently said that the practice of casting couch has been going on since a long time. She also said that at least the film industry offers livelihood and doesn't leave someone after raping them.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 12:50:25 pm
saroj khan on casting couch in bollywood Saroj Khan recently said casting couch has been going on for ages in the film industry.
Related News

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Saroj Khan, who is known for choreographing iconic Bollywood dance numbers through the 80s and the 90s, defended the practice of casting couch in the film industry, saying it at least provides livelihood. She was asked about her opinion on the ongoing allegations by Sri Reddy that have shaken up the Telugu film industry.

As per ANI, the veteran choreographer said, “Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti. (This has been going on for ages. Everybody wants to try on a girl, even the government employees. Why are you after the film industry? At least they provide a livelihood. They don’t leave someone after raping them.)”

She further added, “Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai. (It is upto the girl as to what she wants to do. If you don’t want to give in, you won’t. If you have the skills and art, why would you sell yourself? Don’t say anything about the film industry, they are our godfather.)”

Saroj Khan later issued an apology while speaking to CNN News 18. She said, “I apologise for my statement.” However, actor Sri Reddy has condemned Saroj Khan’s statement.

She said, “I lost respect for you Saroj ma’am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now