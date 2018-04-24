Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, says it at least provides livelihood

Saroj Khan recently said casting couch has been going on for ages in the film industry. Saroj Khan recently said casting couch has been going on for ages in the film industry.

At a recent press conference in Mumbai, Saroj Khan, who is known for choreographing iconic Bollywood dance numbers through the 80s and the 90s, defended the practice of casting couch in the film industry, saying it at least provides livelihood. She was asked about her opinion on the ongoing allegations by Sri Reddy that have shaken up the Telugu film industry.

As per ANI, the veteran choreographer said, “Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti. (This has been going on for ages. Everybody wants to try on a girl, even the government employees. Why are you after the film industry? At least they provide a livelihood. They don’t leave someone after raping them.)”

Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/xvHxSbvhzg — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

She further added, “Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai. (It is upto the girl as to what she wants to do. If you don’t want to give in, you won’t. If you have the skills and art, why would you sell yourself? Don’t say anything about the film industry, they are our godfather.)”

Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/kYpPAPWMtB — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

Saroj Khan later issued an apology while speaking to CNN News 18. She said, “I apologise for my statement.” However, actor Sri Reddy has condemned Saroj Khan’s statement.

I lost respect for you Saroj ma’am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers: Sri Reddy (actress who alleged that women are sexual exploited by producers) on Saroj Khan’s remark. pic.twitter.com/I9TWmLahrX — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

She said, “I lost respect for you Saroj ma’am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers.”

