Sarkar 3: Yami Gautam reveals Ram Gopal Varma wanted to take her out of the ‘fair-and-lovely girl image’

After two back-to-back box office duds, Kaabil’s success came as a breather for Yami Gautam. The film not only made money, but also earned the actor critical acclaim for her performance. And now, it seems there is no looking back for the pretty actor. Yami will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming big film Sarkar 3 which is set to hit theatres on May 12. While Kaabil gave her a chance to learn from one of the current Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, her upcoming film, Sarkar 3, served her with an opportunity to work alongside the industry’s megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

“Mr Bachchan is somebody, who can connect with someone sitting next to him and the person sitting in the 100th row or the person sitting behind the television set. He has that unique ability to make that person feel so special that even if he is not around but he is just communicating or talking to you, you will feel there’s some kind of connection and he is giving you that respect. He can really connect with people,” Yami said in a group interview.

Off screen, she cannot stop praising the veteran, but interestingly in the film she plays a woman, who is out to avenge her father’s death from Sarkar (Bachchan). Yami, who, until Sarkar played roles that can be placed under ‘girl-next-door’, said she could never imagine herself in a grey role and initially, she failed to understand why director Ram Gopal Varma, known for grungy, dark films, wanted to have her in the movie.

“It of course came as a shock. As much as I wanted to be a part of the film, I wanted to know what I am doing in it. When he told me that I would play a girl who is out to avenge her father’s death from Sarkar and that she has a little negative streak, little grey shade, I asked, ‘And?’, and he said, ‘That’s it, this is the role.’ Then I asked me, ‘Why me?’ He said, ‘Because I have never seen you doing something like this and I don’t think the audience has. I think it’s a great opportunity for you and I think you can pull it off. I want to take you out of that fair-and-lovely girl image!’ I really liked this idea. My role fit quite effortlessly in Sarkar.”

After having worked with directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan, Yami said that being directed by RGV felt like going to a completely different school of cinema. While she was used to having elaborate conversations with her previous directors on set, Varma worked only in monosyllables and preferred it like that.

“It was a whole different cinematic experience for me with Ramu sir because I have worked with Shoojit sir, Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Gupta and this (RGV) is a different school of cinema and you have to be able to adapt to it. If I am stuck to a certain way of working, I won’t be able to work. So, you need to come with that frame of mind that everyone has a different style. On the first day of the shoot, he just said, ‘Okay, cut.’ The same he said for the second and the third shot. (With my previous directors) I am used to reactions like, ‘Good,’ ‘Excellent’ or ‘No, this can be done better.’ But Ramu sir just moves on. After fourth shot, I went up to him and asked, ‘Sir, do you think I can do something better? Will you tell me? I have just given an okay shot.’ He replied, ‘No. My okay means excellent.’ That’s him.”

Yami understood his way of working more so when she saw a few rushes of the movie. The actor found herself unrecognisable. “When I saw some rushes and my first scene, that was the first time I felt, ‘This is not me. this is some other girl. It’s just not me.’ That’s how he works. His amalgamation of the story and characters is superb.”

The 28-year-old actor reminiscences her experience of working on Kaabil too. More than the success of the thriller that has bettered her position in the industry, it was the experience of working alongside Hrithik Roshan that Yami considers the biggest takeaway from the movie.

Being just five-year-old in Bollywood, it was a big deal for Yami to share screen space with a star like Hrithik, and she says that the experience has left her in awe of the way Bollywood star works “selflessly” on his projects.

“The way Hrithik works, it will always be a huge takeaway for me. There is a reason why he is Hrithik. Be it dance or anything, he works so hard. Apart from that. if in a scene if he feels he is okay, he is perfect but I can do something better, he will probably go for another take just for me and tell me, ‘Do you want to try it like that?’ I don’t think many people have that quality. It’s very natural for me to just look at myself, my look, my dialogues… But am I so selfless and concerned that I am going to lift the other actor as well?” Yami said.

What shocked the actor more was when she saw Hrithik, who unarguably is one of the best dancers in the country, observing others dance and taking cue from their style. Yami said that her co-star never took the craft for granted and was always eager to learn, despite being exceptional at it.

“Even in dance, I have never seen him saying, ‘It’s a simple step, let’s go.’ He will rehearse and suppose you are dancing and he finds something, which you are doing really nice, he will make you do it. He will ask you, ‘Hey can you show me that step?’ Imagine Hrithik Roshan telling you that! He is that cool and concerned about the work he is doing.”

