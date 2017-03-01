Sarkar 3 trailer: Amitabh Bachchan film is surely Ram Gopal Varma’s big comeback. Watch video

Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan – Ram Gopal Varma’s magic is quite visible in the trailer. Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan – Ram Gopal Varma’s magic is quite visible in the trailer.

After almost a decade, Ram Gopal Varma is coming back with Sarkar 3, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is returning with a bang. The film’s trailer is out and we just cannot wait to watch the third one in the Sarkar franchise, on the big screen. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the lead character, reprises his role as Subhash Nagare, is now old but not helpless. He is a fearless man with the support of his grandson, Amit Sadh, who plays against the rule and not like Subhash’s son played by Abhishek Bachchan.

After Big B, it is Amit Sadh who is grabbing eyeballs and remains the standout character in the trailer. He has a mafia/underworld attitude to him, which makes his appearance on the screen look strong and convincing.

Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff, who are the other new additions to the starcast, do not appear much in the trailer. Maybe the makers have saved them for the last. Also, when you have a film with such a stellar supporting cast, you have to be assured that the magic will happen. Manoj is a protester, who is against the ideas of Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff plays the villain who believes, “Sarkar aadmi nahi, soch hai toh us soch ko maarne ka bhi tareeka hai mere paas!”

Check out Ram Gopal Varma, Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets here:

T 2448 – ” Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon ” .. ye poster ‘sahi’ hai ..

SARKAR 3 .. it takes a lot to last 3 times over !! pic.twitter.com/0nAgT8FdrU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2017

“Sarkar aadmi nahi, soch hai toh us soch ko maarne ka bhi tareeka hai mere paas!” #sarkar3@RGVzoominpic.twitter.com/X868Wwwlsw — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) February 28, 2017

Yami Gautam, who has mostly done glossy and happy-go-lucky characters, is the betrayer and the only woman who aspires to challenge Sarkar aka Subash Nagare. Well, the conspiracy is yet to be broken but the trailer just makes us anxious about what will happen next.

We do miss Abhishek Bachchan, but not worry, as the trailer has his glimpses too. It seems after constant box office failures and regular online trolling, RGV has got his game right. All we will say is welcome back Sarkar!

