Filmmakers have taken Amitabh Bachchan for granted: Ram Gopal Varma

With movies like Piku, Shamitabh and Pink, many in the critics and the audience believe that Amitabh Bachchan has lately been experimental with his film choices like never before, but filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says the actor’s recent roles don’t do justice to his stardom.

Varma, who often flows against the tide, says that by giving complex characters to Bachchan, directors, including himself, haven’t been fair to him.

“The idea of power and intense performances in India started with Mr Bachchan and even today it’s him and I doubt there can come any actor who can surpass him. I feel Amitabh Bachchan became what he was in the concept of so-called ‘angry man’ who stood for repression through the characters he played. That was one of the main reasons why he achieved such an unimaginable stardom. Over the last few years, basically the last decade, I think filmmakers including myself have taken him for granted. (We) have tried to put him in roles, which are complex and difficult to perform but we forgot the power and the anger and the injustice that he stood against in his films,” the director said.

This is the reason that Varma decided to make Sarkar 3, to bring back the ‘angry man’ image of Bachchan.

“I wanted to revisit that and make it (Sarkar 3) more powerful than ever and that’s why the tagline of the film is ‘angrier than ever’,” the director said at the launch of the film’s trailer.

Varma’s obsession with Bachchan is not hidden, considering the director has confessed it several times (the actor alone comprises one chapter in his autobiography.) So, it wasn’t surprising to see Varma singing praise of Bachchan at the trailer launch of Sarkar 3 too. He, however, ended up embarrassing the actor.

When the 73-year-old actor said that the writers are the real actors of a film and directors are the supreme authorities on the set, Varma was quick to disagree and said, “Writers and directors write the emotions but they are brought alive by the actors. Like, if Sarkar was played by, I’m just giving an example, Jeetendra, it wouldn’t have worked. It’s a fact.”

As the audience erupted into laughter, Bachchan retorted, “Let’s end this because this is getting a little personal.”

Sarkar 3 comes nine years after the second film in the franchise, which began in 2005. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy, Supriya Pathak and Yami Gautam. It will arrive in theatres on April 7.

