Sarkar 3 trailer: Amitabh Bachchan is angrier than ever as people are out to destroy him, watch video

Sarkar 3: The new trailer focuses more on the background of other characters of Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and others in the film. Sarkar 3: The new trailer focuses more on the background of other characters of Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and others in the film.

The second trailer of Sarkar’s upcoming installment showcases it as the perfect revenge drama. As the background score instantly connects you to the mood of the film, Sarkar 3 brings forth the characters that are against Sarkar aka Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the character of Subash Nagre in the film.

Unlike the first trailer that showcased more of Amitabh and Amit Sadh, who plays the character of Subash’s grandson, the second trailer focuses on Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Rohini Hattangadi and Yami Gautam, who are all out to end the sarkaar of Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar. Just like other installments of the franchise, Sarkar 3 too has a very strong political story and showcases the hunger for power.

Watch Sarkar 3’s first trailer:

There is also a romantic angle playing in the background between Yami Gautam and Amit’s character. Yami’s character is grey in the film. In one of the scenes we see her pointing a gun at somebody. So, is she one of those who wants to kill Subash Nagre as he killed her father? Well, the story will unfold only on May 12, when the film will release at the theatres.

Yami manages to get noticed among so many strong characters played by Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy and many others, which proves to be a positive point for the actor. Manoj as a politician and Ronit as the right hand of Sarkar own the screen space and promise great performances yet again. Overall, the second trailer of the film set in the excitement for the viewers who have been waiting for Sarkar’s third installment for too long.

