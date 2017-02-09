Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 release date shifted to April 7

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3 is slotted to release on April 7. Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3 is slotted to release on April 7.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, featuring Bollywood biggie Amitabh Bachchan, will now release on April 7 instead of March 17. The change in release date was announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.

The first of the series titled Sarkar, which released in 2005, was set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.

Sarkar 3 will see Big B reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Bharat Dabholkar, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh.

Recently, Kamal R Khan – self-proclaimed movie critic and once upon a time actor predicted that Sarkar 3 would be an instant hit. What was surprising was to see Bollywood’s Shehenshah tweet him to acknowledge the prediction and thank him. Not just that Kamal R Khan has also been dubbed the predictive barometer of the box office by Big B.

If this is true, we now know why films like Margarita, with a Straw; Masaan and more have not made a dent! This tweet by Big B has bloated the already huge ego of KRK, who called himself the ‘Brand today’. We do not know if Sarkar 3 is going to be received well, however, we see that KRK’s prediction sure has.

