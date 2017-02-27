Sarkar 3 poster: Amitabh Bachchan looks intense, but Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam stand out

Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff don a fury avatar on posters of Sarkar 3. Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff don a fury avatar on posters of Sarkar 3.

After a long wait, Sarkar aka Amitabh Bachchan is returning! The official poster of Sarkar 3, starring Big B, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam just got released and we cannot contain our excitement. Amid the regular trolling director Ram Gopal Varma invites due to his controversial tweets, this film is a breather for all his fans, no doubt. And going by the look of the first poster, all the characters are donning furious expressions. Does that mean RGV is presenting all of them in a never-seen-before avatar? Well, that’s yet to be seen.

The third film in the blockbuster Sarkar franchise, this one has actors Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh representing the younger lot of Bollywood. Not to miss, Manoj Bajpayee, who is absolutely unrecognisable in the poster.

Yami Gautam, who has mostly done glossy and happy-go-lucky characters, wears an angry expression and dusky look, much against how we’ve seen her till now. As for Manoj Bajpayee, the glasses and the absurd expression has probably done magic into converting his features. We even expect Amit Sadh and Jackie Shroff doing something different this time. The rage on their faces suggests much.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The basic premise of the Sarkar franchise, helmed by Ram Gopal Verma is a reminder of the Oscar award winning film The Godfather starring Al Pacino and Marlon Brando.

Also read: Kaabil actor Yami Gautam wins praises from Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Kapoor

Sarkar 3 will be Amitabh Bachchan’s first release after 2017 blockbuster Pink. This will be Yami’s second film this year after Kaabil, and same for Amit who last appeared in Running Shaadi. Sarkar 3 is surely an important film in both there actors’ careers, as they share screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sarkar 3 is a political thriller, and will hit the theatres on April 7.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd