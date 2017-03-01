Sarkar 3 doesn’t have anything that’ll make Pahlaj Nihalani angry: Ram Gopal Varma

Since the first film released in 2005, there has been speculation that the Sarkar series is based on the Thackeray family, wherein Amitabh Bachchan plays Bal Thackrey. Since the first film released in 2005, there has been speculation that the Sarkar series is based on the Thackeray family, wherein Amitabh Bachchan plays Bal Thackrey.

Ram Gopal Varma never minces words while expressing his views against the CBFC and Pahlaj Nihalani. But the filmmaker has assured that his movie Sarkar 3 doesn’t have anything that will upset the Censor Board chief.

Varma is back with the third part of the successful crime-drama franchise, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan reprising the titular role. Since the first film, which released in 2005, there has been speculation that the series is based on the Thackeray family, wherein Bachchan plays Bal Thackrey.

Recently, Nihalani said in an interview that if Sarkar 3 is based on Bal Thackeray, the makers need to get a NOC (No objection certificate) from the family or else put a disclaimer that the film is a work of fiction.

Varma, however, is unperturbed as he is confident that the movie will be cleared without any hitch. “I don’t think Sarkar 3 has any material which should anger Pahlaj Nihalani. I think they have a regulation that in case they have a reason to believe that this could be based on a real character (so) as a safety (tool) they (want) a disclaimer. Nothing beyond that,” Varma told reporters here at the trailer launch of the movie.

In the trailer, while Amitabh plays the ageing Subhash Nagare, he surely is still as powerful as he was in the previous two films. While we get glimpses of Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff, actor Amit Sadh stands out for his intense act. Also grabbing eyeballs is Yami Gautam in a never-seen-before gritty avatar.

Sarkar 3 also stars Ronit Roy, and will hit the theatres on April 7.

