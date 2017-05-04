Sarkar 3 director Ram Gopal Varma interviews Amitabh Bachchan, calls Big B world’s biggest liar. Watch video

Sarkar 3: Ram Gopal Varma interviewed Amitabh Bachchan in a fun video. Sarkar 3: Ram Gopal Varma interviewed Amitabh Bachchan in a fun video.

This is your chance to get to know Ram Gopal Varma beyond his cryptic tweets and Amitabh Bachchan beyond his ever so sombre mood. Sarkar 3 director-actor duo have, in a never seen avatar, tried to do something funny and ended up giving the viewers something more than funny. Ram Gopal Varma has shared four promo videos on his Twitter account (which you have to download to watch) and it’s only a small dose of entertainment. Going by these four, short promos, one can see Ram Gopal Varma interviewing Amitabh and stumbling, fiddling with questions. But, you have to give it to Ramu, to throw some witty, quick questions at Big B that not only stumps the actor but also engages him. So what does Ramu ask?

1st time ever I turned a journalist and 1st time ever a film director interviewed Bachchan #RGVcrossesSARKAR

http://t.co/idN4RrTWs9 pic.twitter.com/FAVo35gZ2A — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2017

1st time ever a film director interviewed Bachchan ..full interview 8th may 11 am #RGVcrossesSARKAR

http://t.co/idN4RrClAB pic.twitter.com/xbsOBHV9O3 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2017

Ramu and Amitabh enter a dark theatre and this is when Ramu asks Big B, “Sarkar, do you think there will ever be another Bachchan.” To which, an astounded Amitabh says, ” I don’t know why people think like that.” Ramu throws another bouncers and quips, “What’s exactly a Bachchan?”

In the second promo, the conversation between Ramu and Big B just becomes more intense when Ramu says, “There is this sort of conversation going on that Bachchan is no longer valid.” To this, Big B says, “I can’t debate somebody’s personal opinion.” What comes next will take you by surprise. And we suggest, you watch it for yourself. Ramu didn’t shy away from saying, ” I am not asking a question. I am giving you my answer. I am bored of your modesty.”

Ramu goes on to say that Abhishek thinks that Amitabh looks younger in Sarkar 3 than in Sarkar. Amitabh replies with a smile and says, “Yeah. That’s because he is my son.” The fourth promo video ends with Ramu saying, “And the award for greatest liar goes to Amitabh Bachchan.”

The whole interview will come out on May 8. Ramu shared the same on Twitter and said, “1st time ever I turned a journalist and 1st time ever a film director interviewed Bachchan. 1st time ever a film director interviewed Bachchan ..full interview 8th may 11 am.”

