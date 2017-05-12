Sarkar 3 audience reaction: Sarkar exists because of Amitabh Bachchan, say viewers

Sarkar 3 has been criticised by film critics and reviewers equally, but the audience has a different tale altogether. Sarkar 3 has been criticised by film critics and reviewers equally, but the audience has a different tale altogether.

Reviews aside, the film’s actual success depends upon the ‘janta’ that goes and watches the film and that’s the case with Sarkar 3 too. Here’s what the audience reactions for Ram Gopal Verma’s movie after the film’s first day, first show. A group of women who watched the film said, “Amitabh Bachchan is such an inspiration. He has acted really well, even at the age of 74, and how we wish young actors of today would learn something from him. Sarkar 3 exists just because of Big B.”

A Bachchan fan who watched the film said, “I would give Sarkar 3 full 10 stars, not just five because Big B has acted really well!” What about Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam ‘s performance in Sarkar 3, we ask, and a young viewer said, “She (Yami Gautam) was okay, Amit Sadh, who? I enjoyed the film for its grey tones and the unpredictable ending . I would give this movie three stars!”

When asked about Jackie Shroff’s performance, a female viewer said, “He definitely looks like a villain. He is a great rediscovery for negative roles, I guess I liked the film and Amitabh Bachchan was great! My rat4 stars.” A young man who also watched the film told us, “Sarkar 3 was a one time watch. I came in to watch it because I have watched all the Sarkar films. I think first one was the best, but this was also okay, better than the second one!”

“I am not sure who else was actually acting well, but Big B was great, he covers up for all the flaws in Sarkar 3. The ending was unpredictable and the suspense was well played. I am sure Ram Gopal Verma will make Sarkar 4 after this. I would rate this movie with 4 stars!” Said a Bachchan fan. Sarkar 3 has been criticised by film critics and reviewers equally, but the audience has a different tale altogether. More people are expected to watch the film over the weekend.

