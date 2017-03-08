Sarkar 3 Angry Mix song: Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce in Govinda Govinda reworked version

Sarkar 3 Angry Mix song: Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam has launched its first song. Sarkar 3 Angry Mix song: Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam has launched its first song.

Ram Gopal Varma is coming back with Sarkar 3 and the ace director, just days after he released the Sarkar 3 trailer, has now launched the first song of this film, Angry Mix. The song is the reworked version of the song ‘Govinda Govinda’, which has been part of Sarkar and Sarkar Raj too. The new version has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Mika Singh and has an all new catchy vibe to it. All the actors of the film star in the song including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpai, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

The third film in the Sarkar franchise, Sarkar 3 has Amitabh Bachchan reprising his role as Subhash Nagare. As we saw in the trailer also, Big B’s character has aged without losing any of his magnetism or latent power. The song starts with glimpses of the earlier films from the franchise and shows Abhishek Bachchan too. The new cast then takes over as the song binds the trilogy together.

Watch | Big B Looks Intense In Sarkar 3 Trailer

In the song, Yami Gautam is seen in a fierce look as she points the gun. Amit Sadh, who is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Abhishek Bachchan’s son in the film, is also in character. The video song also has Manoj Bajpayee campaigning and Jackie Shroff is featured too.

Also read | Sarkar 3 trailer: Amitabh Bachchan film is surely Ram Gopal Varma’s big comeback. Watch video

Mika Singh shared the song and expressed happiness about working with RGV as he posted the song with the caption, “Waited almost 16 years to work with #ramgopalverma My dream has come true! Here is the kick ass song with the Lion Sukhi bhaji #SarkarMix3 #AmitabhBachchan 🙏.”

Watch Sarkar 3 Angry Mix song as director Ram Gopal Varma shared the same:

Sarkar 3 Angry Mix sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Mika Singh http://t.co/5qP9gTrtLH?ssr=true — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2017

Also see singer Mika Singh’s post here:

This Ram Gopal Varma’s political crime thriller is slated to release on April 7.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd