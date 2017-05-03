Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan’s version of Ganesh aarti is the best you’ve heard in any films

Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to Ganesh aarti. Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to Ganesh aarti.

The release of Sarkar 3 is round the corner, and as per Hindu religion, every good move is made only after offering prayers to Lord Ganesh with his aarti. Even Sarkar 3 seem to have commenced the shooting of their film with the same thought. The makers of the film have released Ganesh aarti sung by Amitabh Bachchan. The famous aarti has been sung many times in the past, as Ganapati visarjan has been used often as the backdrop. But this time, it is as divine as the original version, which has never been heard before in Indian cinema.

Sarkar aka Big B takes the front with his trusted men around him. He is engrossed in the prayer and is unaware of the danger around. While you watch distracting goings-on in the background, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice does not falter or let you move out of the zone. You hum with him, sing with him and instantly get into the mood. This song definitely is the one to listen to when you start your day, as it is refreshing in its own way.

Meanwhile, the film, which was scheduled for April release, has now been moved to May 12 due to the delay in some post-production work. Now, the film has been mired in legal controversy as Narendra Hirawat & Co has filed a case against the film in High Court, alleging that they own the right to Sarkar franchise. A statement said, “We bought all the legal rights of ‘Sarkar’ franchise years ago and are left with no other option than to approach the High Court.”

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as Subhash Nagre (Sarkar), Manoj Bajpayee as Govind Deshpande, Jackie Shroff as Michael Vallya, Amit Sadh as Shivaji Nagre (Cheeku), Yami Gautam as Annu Karkare, Supriya Pathak as Pushpa Nagre, Ronit Roy as Gokul Satam, Parag Tyagi as Raman Guru, Bharat Dabholkar as Gorakh Rampur, Rohini Hattangadi as Rukku Bai Devi and Shiv Sharma as Mukul Shumpre.

