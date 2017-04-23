Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan’s character of Subhash Nagre gets a glamorous makeover. Is this for a promo song? See pics

Amitabh Bachchan reshoots for Sarkar 3. Amitabh Bachchan reshoots for Sarkar 3.

In Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a de-glam avatar. However, the actor has been shooting for some portions of the film and his look has left us stunned. Remember his character from Bunty Aur Babli? Well, seems like Big B is going back on the same lines. In some pictures shared by Amitabh, we see him shedding his serious avatar and getting into a rockstar kind of character, which we assume is for a promo song of the film.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganapati in a song from Sarkar 3, which has been sung by the actor himself. Soon he would reveal the reason behind his new avatar. The 74-year-old actor tweeted, “Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 ! Jus’ kidding ! But you shall be hearing of this pretty soon !!! SARKAR 3 !!”

T 2502 – Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !

Jus’ kidding !🤣 pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017

Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series. Sarkar, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.

T 2502 – But you shall be hearing of this pretty soon !!!

SARKAR 3 !! pic.twitter.com/KqmZUo4ZfF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017

Sarkar 3 will see Amitabh reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar.

Amitabh also stressed on the importance of documenting the process of filmmaking for “posterity of the largest film industry in the world”. In a post on his official blog, the Piku star said: “It is rare to just sit in an environment of cinema, and talk about cinema and its craft. A documentation that has such immense importance and one that the industry has never done.”

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan on clean India: We need to act, not just discuss

“I do hope someday someone shall start this process…not just for their personal self but for the posterity of the largest film industry in the world,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd