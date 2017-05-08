Amazed with efforts of newcomers now: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Sarkar 3. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Sarkar 3.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, says he is amazed at the kind of effort and hard work the newcomers put into their films today. A promo video which will release on Monday online has Varma in conversation with Amitabh, discussing the new talent in the film industry lately.

“I am absolutely amazed at the kind of effort these newcomers make before even their first film. Which is why I admire the fact that every time they appear for the very first film, they are so perfect. Their face, expression, body, language, performances… flawless,” said Amitabh, in the promo video shared by Eros Now, the production house of the film.

Commenting on the perfectionism and the worked out bodies the actors now have, Varma commented: “They (actors) are all looking the same. They all come with a chiselled body, stylised hair and all that. They just look like models and I think it’s working against them.”

“I think you will have to leave that choice to the audience. If they like somebody with a good body… fine,” the 74-year-old replied.c

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, “Sarkar 3” is the third instalment of the “Sarkar” franchise. The political crime thriller film also stars Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee. Produced by Eros Now, Sarkar 3 is set to release on May 12.

