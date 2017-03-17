Sarkar 3 actor Amit Sadh: Criticism over my acting will affect me

In his next film “Sarkar 3”, Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of Shivaji Nagre. In his next film “Sarkar 3”, Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of Shivaji Nagre.

Actor Amit Sadh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, says getting criticised over his acting skills will affect him rather than a comment on his fashion sense. Does being a celebrity pressurise him to look good all the time? “Firstly, I am not a celebrity. I don’t know what a celebrity is. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity, not me. I am an actor,” Amit told IANS.

Talking about dressing up, the actor said: “Yes, I have had a good upbringing and I have been taught that when you go to a ballroom, you have to dress accordingly… But at the end of the day, I am a human being, I am a country boy. I will wear whatever I am comfortable in.” As an actor, he goes through other pressures.

“I do have pressures, yes… The day I am criticised for my acting, where somebody watches a film and says ‘Amit, you wasted my Rs 300 ticket’, that would affect me. If somebody says, ‘I didn’t like your t-shirt’ I would say ‘Look somewhere else’. It doesn’t matter,” added the actor, whose last big screen outing was “Running Shaadi”.

In his next film “Sarkar 3”, Amit will be seen playing the role of Shivaji Nagre. The film is the third instalment in the “Sarkar” franchise and is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The political crime thriller also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam. Amit Sadh has also acted in Sultan co-starring Salman Khan.

