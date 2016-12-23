Getting Oscar for Sarbjit would be different high: Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani, who has produced Sarbjit, is pinning hopes for Oscars. Jackky Bhagnani, who has produced Sarbjit, is pinning hopes for Oscars.

Sarabjit has made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the upcoming 89th Oscars. Jackky Bhagnani, who debuted with the film as a producer, says bagging the prestigious honour for the film will be a different high for him.

The film, directed by Omung Kumar, is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later.

“Bringing an Oscar is like bringing an Olympics medal for the film fraternity…and of course getting it will be a different high. I hope this year ‘Sarbjit’ manages to get into the finalist, and make India proud,” said Jackky.

Jackky says he feels great as “Sarbjit” was his first production venture.

“This was my first film as a producer and I feel so blessed that that we are shortlisted for the Oscars in the feature film category alongside Hollywood films like La La Land and Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea. The whole team of ‘Sarbjit’ has worked very hard on the project and I hope it makes its way to the final list as well.

Besides “Sarbjit”, which stars Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Darshan Kumar in lead, actor Sushat Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story has also made to the Oscars long list.

“With two potential films being a part of this, I guess not only us but the entire industry would be excited, so fingers crossed hoping to get to the final list,” Jackky said.