Sara Ali Khan works out with Kareena Kapoor’s bestie Malaika Arora. See their photo direct from the gym

If you need a brand ambassador for fitness in abs-obsessed Bollywood, it has to be Malaika Arora. And now she seems to have met her match in Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Malaika recently shared a photo where she can be seen exercising with Sara and we agree that Kareena Kapoor’s stepdaughter could not have got a better gym friend. We can see Sara and Malaika enjoying their session and looking all energetic and happy.

Malaika is a close friend of Saif and Kareena and seems to be on good terms with Sara too who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Malaika Arora captioned the image as, “3 monkeys jus hanging…..don’t ask me why,but we had fun🐒🐒🐒….ones name #saraalikhan …..the other @namratapurohit.” We are in awe of Malaika and Sara’s fitness levels who seem to be hanging effortlessly from a rod.

We also found another photo where Sara is seen hanging out with Nimrat Kaur.

For a while now, Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her impeding Bollywood debut. Now, it seems Sara is all set for her big debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath, and that too opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. We saw Sara at Karan Johar’s birthday party too.

Saif’s daughter seems to have already become a favourite of Bollywood as we saw her posing with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and his son Aryan.

