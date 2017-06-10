Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath to seek blessings for her debut film co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, see photo

Even before her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan is making heads turn. Even before her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan is making heads turn.

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath. Sara along with mother Amrita Singh, Abhishek and Sushant Singh Rajput were spotted outside a Mumbai eatery recently. Abhishek earlier confirmed that Sara is a part of his film. However, makers are yet to release an official statement about the same. Sara and Abhishek were recently spotted outside Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The picture has surfaced online and is going viral.

The director was in the state for a recce, according to a Times of India report. A major portion of the film will be shot in Uttarakhand. Sara and Abhishek attended the morning aarti at the temple and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings for their upcoming film. The film is reportedly a love story that will go on floors by the end of this year.

Even before her Bollywood debut, Sara is making heads turn. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s gorgeous daughter was supposed to make her debut with Karan Johar’s film. But, somehow, things didn’t materialise. Sara was seen mingling with Bollywood stars at Karan Johar’s birthday party.

Source: Instagram/All about Uttarakhand News. Source: Instagram/All about Uttarakhand News.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput –who had worked with Abhishek in Kai Po Che in past — says that he was waiting to work with the director. “Fitoor almost happened. But I was waiting to work with Abhishek Kapoor after Kai Po Che. One thing, apart from innocence I like in people is their passion. You might not have an immediate success, but that doesn’t matter to me. If you are passionate, I cannot say no as I am also like that,” the actor told PTI.

When asked about working with Sara, Sushant says, “We still have to sign the film so I can’t say much about working with Sara.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd