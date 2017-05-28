Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath?

Saif Ali Khan’s darling princess Sara Ali Khan is all for her big debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan’s darling princess Sara Ali Khan is all for her big debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath.

For a while now the most talked star kid Sara Ali Khan and her debut in Bollywood is hitting headlines almost every second day and a lot is being said and written about it. But if the reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan’s darling princess Sara is all for her big debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath, and that too opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara’s first film, her first co-star and many such speculations have now been put to rest as according to an India Today report, director Abhishek Kapoor has himself confirmed that he is making Sara’s first film titled Kedarnath and she’ll be sharing the screen with Abhishek’s Kai Po Che actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter was on every A-list director’s radar, and earlier there were rumours that she has been signed by Karan Johar too. We saw Sara in Karan’s birthday party too just three days back. Saif’s daughter seems to have already become a favourite of Bollywood as we saw her posing with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, holding his hand.

Saif, who has worked in Karan’s film Kal Ho Na Ho had earlier said, “Karan is good with newcomers and according to me, he is the perfect person for her. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

But for now, it seems that director Abhishek Kapoor has won this race.

