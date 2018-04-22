Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Bachchans among others turn heads at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception, see photos, videos

Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Aishwarya Bachchan at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Aishwarya Bachchan at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrity designer-duo Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani welcomed a host of Bollywood celebrities at the wedding reception of their beloved niece Saudamini Mattu. After Saudamini tied the knot with Delhi-based architect Siddharth Bhandari last week, the family hosted a reception in Juhu for their Mumbai friends.

While veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan arrived with their daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also turned up looking resplendent in an embroidered gown. And trust Bollywood celebrities to add their special ‘tadka’ to any party. Shweta Bachchan didn’t shy away from showing off her moves on popular Bollywood track like “Pallo Latke” from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and in a rare sight, even Jaya Bachchan was seen matching steps with her.

Check out the photos and inside videos from the reception here:

Designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saudamini Mattu at her wedding reception with her husband. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Saudamini Mattu at her wedding reception with her husband. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Bachchan arrives at the reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Bachchan arrives at the reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arriving at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arriving at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Filmmaker Karan Johar at the reception. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrives at the do. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrives at the do. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Neetu Singh also turns up for the festivities. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Neetu Singh also turns up for the festivities. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre and Tabu as seen outside the banquet. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonali Bendre and Tabu as seen outside the banquet. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar is dressed in powder blue for the soiree. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar is dressed in powder blue for the soiree. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Actor Sonam Kapoor arrives for the bash. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna also went for white for the occasion. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Twinkle Khanna also went for white for the occasion. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan stole the show with her dance moves. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan stole the show with her dance moves. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dimple Kapadia sports a traditional look for the evening. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Dimple Kapadia sports a traditional look for the evening. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Even Jaya Bachchan showed off her classic moves at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla) Even Jaya Bachchan showed off her classic moves at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Starlet Sara Ali Khan who is often seen sporting the designer duo’s ensembles at various events attended the do decked in a white saree. In an inside video from the party, Sara can be seen shaking a leg on Divya Bharti’s “Saat Samandur Paar” and how. The actor who will make her debut with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is one of the most talked-about celebrity kids on the block. And with this video, she has sure made fans excited about her upcoming offering. Filmmaker Karan Johar also set the stage on fire with his kickass dance steps on “Radha” from Student of the Year.

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor also graced the celebration sporting a black embroidered ensemble. Even Sonam shared the stage with Sandeep on her foot-tapping number from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Other celebrities seen at the occasion were Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neetu Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

