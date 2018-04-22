Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Bachchans among others turn heads at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception, see photos, videos

Celebrity designer-duo Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani welcomed a host of Bollywood celebrities at the wedding reception of their beloved niece Saudamini Mattu. After Saudamini tied the knot with Delhi-based architect Siddharth Bhandari last week, the family hosted a reception in Juhu for their Mumbai friends.
While veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan arrived with their daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also turned up looking resplendent in an embroidered gown. And trust Bollywood celebrities to add their special ‘tadka’ to any party. Shweta Bachchan didn’t shy away from showing off her moves on popular Bollywood track like “Pallo Latke” from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and in a rare sight, even Jaya Bachchan was seen matching steps with her.
Check out the photos and inside videos from the reception here:
Starlet Sara Ali Khan who is often seen sporting the designer duo’s ensembles at various events attended the do decked in a white saree. In an inside video from the party, Sara can be seen shaking a leg on Divya Bharti’s “Saat Samandur Paar” and how. The actor who will make her debut with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is one of the most talked-about celebrity kids on the block. And with this video, she has sure made fans excited about her upcoming offering. Filmmaker Karan Johar also set the stage on fire with his kickass dance steps on “Radha” from Student of the Year.
Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor also graced the celebration sporting a black embroidered ensemble. Even Sonam shared the stage with Sandeep on her foot-tapping number from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Other celebrities seen at the occasion were Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neetu Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App