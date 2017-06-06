Sara Ali Khan’s role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film Kedarnath revealed. Read more

Sara Ali Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest in Abhishek Kapoor’s next directorial. Sara Ali Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest in Abhishek Kapoor’s next directorial.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed Sushant in his debut movie Kai Po Che. “Sara has been roped in to play love interest to Sushant in the film, to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The modalities regarding the project are being worked out at the moment,” sources told PTI.

Balaji Motion Pictures is expected to join hands with KriArj Entertainment for the romantic drama. The film is expected to go on floors by this year end. However, officials from Balaji Motion Pictures neither confirmed nor denied it. She was recently spotted with mother, Amrita Singh having dinner with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rock On director, Abhishek Kapoor late night. It appeared to be a more formal meeting than her usual casual hang-outs. It seems like things got finalised with Sara and Sushant.

Her frequent meetings with director-producer Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations that Karan might launch Sara with his film Student of the Year 2. Earlier, Sara’s name cropped up for Agneepath fame director Karan Malhotra’s next with Hrithik Roshan and a Salman Khan production featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. She is rumoured to be dating Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan for sometime now. They are often seen hanging out every now and then, adding fuel to the gossip mills.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh is gearing up for his next release Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor who is currently on a press tour to promote his film says that he is not bothered about the personal stories written about him.

