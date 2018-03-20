Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba

Simmba will hit the screens on December 28. 2018. Simmba will hit the screens on December 28. 2018.

While reports suggested Janhvi Kapoor and Priya Prakash Warrier were being considered, we have on good authority that it is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will play the female lead in the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba. Sara will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the cop drama, which will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

A source close to the film’s unit told indianexpress.com that Sara Ali Khan was finalized as the heroine recently. Sara is currently shooting for her debut film Kedarnath. The film, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to release on December 21, 2018. If the makers of Simmba and Kedarnath stick to their release dates, Sara will have two releases in the space of one week. Now, that would be a dream launch.

Simmba is the official Bollywood remake of Jr NTR’s Telugu hit Temper. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham,” Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

In Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a police officer for the first time in his career. Talking to IANS about his role in Simmba, Ranveer had said, “Sangram Bhale Rao aka Simmba… He is a cop in the film. I am really very excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty, more than anyone else. He is the king of masala films, which are loved more than any other films. So this is something I believe I was born to do and I am looking forward to it.”

