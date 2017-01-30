Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh in one frame! This Monday has no blues

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan attended a wedding at Hyderabad. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan attended a wedding at Hyderabad.

Sara Ali Khan is prepping up for her big Bollywood debut. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar in his next directorial, which has been kept under wraps for now. While there’s a lot of speculation about who would be sharing the screen space with this beautiful lady, we would totally want to see her with Ranveer Singh. Now, if you are thinking why we say so then you must know see this of them together, which is going viral on the social media.

Sara was at a wedding in Hyderabad where Ranveer Singh, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, was a star performer. The star-kid had her fan moment with Ranveer in the backstage, where they clicked a selfie together, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that these two just look perfect.

Sara looked dreamy in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla avatar. At one of the ceremony, she wore a blazing white attire while in the other, she went completely Indian in a colourful lehenga. Sara was also spotted with Sridevi, who attended the wedding with her beautiful daughters – Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Even these two star-kids looked stunning at the event.

Though not much has been revealed about Sara’s debut project, it is being rumoured that she would be sharing the screen space with Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film, Student of The Year 2. The film is a sequel to 2010 release with the same title, and it marked debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

