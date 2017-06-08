Sara Ali Khan photos: 18 best looking, beautiful HQ and HD photos of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan photos: Are you already a fan of this star kid? She is all set for her Bollywood debut and we just cannot wait for it. Sara Ali Khan photos: Are you already a fan of this star kid? She is all set for her Bollywood debut and we just cannot wait for it.

Sara Ali Khan – in no time this star kid has made a place of her own. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but for a while now, everything that she is doing is making headlines. Sara came to limelight after she posed with mother Amrita for the first time on a magazine cover. It was back in the year 2012 that we saw Amrita and Sara on Hello magazine’s January issue cover. We then saw how Sara has a striking resemblance to her mother, and looks quite glamorous and elegant. She was 16-year-old then and a science student, who aspired to be a doctor, according to her mother.

That time Amrita was worried about Sara’s next two years which she said were critical as Sara would finally decide on her career in this time. But now we are sure mother Amrita is very much happy to see Sara stepping towards the glamour world.

Sara sprung into limelight again when she began bonding with her stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan and was even spotted partying with her. Also ace filmmaker Karan Johar showed his support to this young star and encouraged her to join Bollywood. And as per recent updates, we know that this star kid is finally making her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s next romantic drama Kedarnath.

Now we definitely wish to know more about her. Here we bring you a few photos of beautiful Sara Ali Khan.

Sara is becoming a favourite of shutterbugs with every passing day.

The young girl is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, but she is already hitting headlines.

Every time we saw her at parties hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, we loved her!

Only recently she has become an integral part of the much-talked-about Bollywood parties.

We remember the time we saw her bonding with father Saif Ali Khan, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan over a tennis match.

See this picture of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

We saw her at various events and family functions too.

And her photos in the Indian attire went viral.

Sara is a poser for sure!

We also saw her at the recent birthday bash of Karan Johar, where she was squeezed in between Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan.

Sara is also frinds with Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

She was also seen with her to-be co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mother Amrita and director Abhishek Kapoor were also seen with them.

We have often seen her videos and photos from the gym. Yes, Sara is doing all to get in shape and perfect form ahead of her Bollywood debut.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is making heads turn.

But as they say, no fame comes for free. Sara is also finding herself amid link up rumours with Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan for sometime now.

As per her viral pictures and reports, Sara and Harsh are seen hanging out every now and then, adding fuel to the gossip mills.

All we can say is we are really looking forward to see and hear more about Sara Ali Khan, and just cannot wait to see her spread the magic on the silver screen.

