Sara Ali Khan looks exactly like a young Amrita Singh as she starts shooting for Kedarnath

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has finally started to shoot for her debut film Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The beautiful young lady has mesmerised fans with her appearances at B-town parties and other events. And now, the Salwar Kameez look, which we assume is Sara’s look in her debut Bollywood film, reminds us of how her mother Amrita used to look during her Betaab days.

Recently, the makers launched the first look of their film. The motion poster did not show Sara or Sushant but just the trishool, which is a weapon used by Lord Shiva and a tagline which read, Love Is A Pilgrimage. The film has been bankrolled by KriArj Entertainments and Balaji Telefilms.

Talking about her decision to support the film as a producer, Ekta Kapoor said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”

Check out more pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput:

Earlier, in an interview to indianexpress.com, Sushant had said that his only tip to Sara Ali Khan was to follow her heart. Well, going by some early pictures, we absolutely know that Sushant and Sara are bonding well together. But we cannot wait to see their first look from the film.

