Sara Ali Khan’s late night dinner with Sushant Singh Rajput confirms her Bollywood debut. See photos

Abhishek Kapoor film Kedarnath is reportedly set in Uttarakhand and Sara Ali Khan will be playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest in the film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Kapoor film Kedarnath is reportedly set in Uttarakhand and Sara Ali Khan will be playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest in the film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A lot has been said about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. Her frequent meetings with director-producer Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations. It was reported earlier that Karan might launch Sara with his film Student of the Year 2. However, the rumours died a natural death. The latest tidbit from tinsel town suggests that Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will star Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. An India Today report confirmed that Sara will indeed make her debut with Abhishek’s film titled Kedarnath.

Sara along with her mother Amrita was spotted having a late-night dinner with director Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant. This is a departure from Sara’s earlier public appearances. From attending Karan Johar’s birthday party to working out in the gym with Malaika Arora, Sara made sure to create a paparazzi frenzy every time she stepped out of her house. The latest sighting of Sara seems to be more of a formal, work-meeting rather than a casual hang out. These pictures suggest that the film is indeed rolling. Like all her public appearances, Sara displayed the right amount of confidence and restraint. So was this meeting to discuss Sara’s debut? Amrita, Sara, Sushant and Abhishek happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Abhishek’s film Kedarnath is reportedly set in Uttarakhand and Sara will be playing Sushant’s love interest in the film.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh is gearing up for his next release Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor who is currently on a press tour to promote his film says that he is not bothered about the personal stories written about him. “These stories could be more interesting. They tend to get repetitive, not only with regards to Kriti, my other relationships, but also other stuff – that fans tried to meet me and something happened. These are very old stories,” the actor told PTI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd