Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor ditch rivalry rumours as they spend time together. See photos

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor no longer need their parent’s name for an introduction. The two star kids who have grown into gorgeous ladies have been turning heads and have already become a favourite of the younger generation. While both Sara and Jhanvi are set to make their Bollywood debut, the comparison between the newbies will not come as a surprise to anyone. But it appears as if these comparisons will have zero effect on the beautiful girls as they are busy defying the infamous belief that Bollywood actresses can never be friends. Sara and Jhanvi who were expected to be at loggerheads are setting some friendship goals for their contemporaries in the industry.

Both Sara and Jhanvi are more often than not spotted hanging out with each other. From going shopping to having salon sessions and lunch and dinner dates together, the two girls never miss a chance to spend some quality time together. Recently, the two stars were clicked outside a Mumbai salon after having a relaxing session there. The glow and the radiance were much evident on their faces as Jhanvi looked pretty in her Lakhnavi suit while Sara was a delight to watch in her casual short dress.

A few days back, Sara made it to the headlines when she went on a late night dinner with Raabta actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara and Sushant are reported to be working together in Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s next. On the other hand, Jhanvi Kapoor’s dad Boney Kapoor confirmed the news of her starring in Karan Johar’s next project.

