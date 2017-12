Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan came all dressed up for the party held at Saif Ali Khan’s place last night. Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan came all dressed up for the party held at Saif Ali Khan’s place last night.

Sara Ali Khan might be busy with the shooting of her debut film Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, but she did make time when daddy Saif Ali Khan planned a get-together. Not only Sara but brother Ibrahim Ali Khan too came all dressed up for the party held at Saif’s place last night. Karisma Kapoor too grabbed attention as she was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu were seen as well.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan threw the intimate Christmas bash for the family members at their residence. Karisma’s rumoured beau Sandeep is often spotted at the grand family gatherings at the Kapoor’s adding fuel to the gossip mills around their impending marriage. Sara’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani was also in attendance at the Christmas party.

Sara and Karisma were seen in a little black dress while Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a suit. Soha too looking stunning in her dress. Soha also shared an inside picture with the Christmas decorations in the background.

See all the photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas party:

We however, did miss seeing pictures of Saif, Kareena and baby Taimur Ali Khan in one frame. Taimur’s first birthday party, which took place in style at the Pataudi Palace made headlines last week.

Sara’s film Kedarnath is a love story which unfolds in the backdrop of a pilgrimage. She will be seen playing a rich tourist who falls in love with a ‘pithu’ or a tourist escort, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The devastating Uttarakhand flood in 2013 is also an integral part of the story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd