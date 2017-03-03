Sara Ali Khan’s bold style statements make her the hottest star-kid to watch out for. See pics

Sara Ali Khan, we are eagerly waiting to see more of you. Sara Ali Khan, we are eagerly waiting to see more of you.

Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for a while now. If we start to line up the reason, it might take us a while as the list is long. Be it the time when we saw her bonding over a tennis match with dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, or at her step mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 36th birthday bash, and at various events when we got to see this young lady’s elegant side in traditional avatars, we found her simply stunning! Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif and actor Amrita Singh, is yet again in the news for her outfit at a party hosted by Saif and Kareena, where we saw her in a pair of denim shorts and a black shirt.

Rangoon actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara is currently one of the most talked about star kids, as she is also rumoured to debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year sequel opposite Tiger Shroff. It was Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash where we got to see her posing with Karan, who seems to have found a new ‘student’ in the industry, after Alia. Daddy Saif too recently confirmed that Karan has indeed taken Sara under his wing and will be launching her in Bollywood.

Saif, on whether Sara will be launched under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, said in a recent interview, “I think she is going to. I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

A few reports though read that Saif didn’t want Sara to follow Alia Bhatt’s footsteps by starting her career with a Karan Johar film but Bebo wanted Sara to kickstart her career with a Karan’s film. Seems like Saif could not say no to Kareena.

We think Kareena is grooming Sara really well for her debut. Watch out for more picture of this young fashionista in town.

Sara Ali Khan, we can’t wait to see you on the big screen!

