Sara Ali Khan, Harshvardhan Kapoor spotted again. Are they planning to make their rumoured affair official? See photos

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is making heads turn with everything she is doing. Thus Sara and Harshvardhan Kapoor are rumoured to be the latest lovebirds in B-Town. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is making heads turn with everything she is doing. Thus Sara and Harshvardhan Kapoor are rumoured to be the latest lovebirds in B-Town.

Accept it or not, Sara Ali Khan is becoming a favourite of shutterbugs with every passing day. The young girl is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, but she is already hitting headlines. Be it her appearance at the Karan Johar’s birthday bash where she was squeezed in between Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan in a picture that went viral, her expected first film with Sushant Singh Rajput, or her videos and photos from the gym, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter is making heads turn. But as they say, no fame comes for free. Sara is also finding herself amid link up rumours with Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan for sometime now. As per her viral pics and reports, Sara and Harsh are often seen hanging out every now and then, adding fuel to the gossip mills.

Sara and Harshvardhan are rumoured to be the latest lovebirds in B-Town. They are often seen spending time together. While they were caught on a late dinner date sometime back, their latest pictures are giving away more. Sara, Harshvardhan and Sara’s gym partner Rhea Chakraborty were seen together last night.

See the last night pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor from Saif Ali Khan’s house:

Sara Ali Khan’s friend Rhea Chakraborty was also here:

Harsh was also spotted at Sara Ali Khan’s house a few days back, apart from their dinner date last month. See those pictures here:

This also comes after Harsh had posted a picture of a girl on the beach few weeks back. Though the long shot couldn’t give away the face of the person, many said it was indeed Sara. Harsh however deleted the Instagram post soon. Though the two have remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship so far, the way they were seen teasing the shutterbugs last night, is interesting. Sara and Harsh were seen in the same car and were all smiles.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. The latest tidbit from tinsel town suggests that Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will star Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput. Reports confirmed that Sara will indeed make her debut with Abhishek’s film titled Kedarnath. Abhishek with both his actors was spotted together few days back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd