Sara Ali Khan’s dad Saif Ali Khan not happy with her career choice: This is not a life any parent would want for their kids

Saif Ali Khan is not too impressed with Sara’s career choice. While Saif is a supportive dad, he wishes Sara had chosen a more stable profession. Saif Ali Khan is not too impressed with Sara’s career choice. While Saif is a supportive dad, he wishes Sara had chosen a more stable profession.

Sara Ali Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut and her first film has been announced. While Sara is busy prepping for her debut film, Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, her mom Amrita Singh too seems to be helping her along. However, father Saif Ali Khan is not too impressed with Sara’s career choice. While Saif is a supportive dad, he wishes Sara had chosen a more stable profession.

In a recent interview to DNA, the 46-year-old actor said, “Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children.”

The father also revealed that Sara Ali Khan always wanted to be an actor. “I remember years ago we’d gone for a stage show abroad and while I was on the stage with Salman and other actors, Sara was standing behind the stage curtain and looking at us. I knew then that she wanted this for herself. Being on stage and people shouting her name,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan further added that he was not involved in selecting Sara’s first Bollywood project. Saif said, “I am there if she needs to ask or talk to me about anything. I know what she is doing and we talk about films just like we do about everything else.”

See a few recent images of Sara Ali Khan:

a

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy with her gym session as she will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which is set to go on floors by this year end.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd