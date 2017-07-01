Sara Ali Khan covers her face when spotted with Rhea Chakraborty. Is she hiding her look from her debut movie? See photos

Sara Ali Khan tried hid her face with a dupatta when she left the salon with her friend Rhea Chakraborty. Sara Ali Khan tried hid her face with a dupatta when she left the salon with her friend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted with her friend Rhea Chakraborty at the Freeda Salon in Bandra. However, the star who has never shied away from cameras or the paparazzi was seen hiding her look as she left the salon. Sara was seen covered in a dupatta and hurriedly getting into her car. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara is expected to make her debut in the film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and recently, Sara and Abhishek were also spotted together seeking blessings at Kedarnath.

Sara’s unusual behaviour led us to wonder if she is going to be seen in a different avatar in her debut film. The star kid who rose to popularity after many appearances with and without her parents at film events and parties, has a huge fan following of her own. Along with Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, she is expected to be the next gen of actors in the film industry. Initially, it was believed that Saif Ali Khan was not happy with his daughter’s choice of career and his statement about the same had gone viral. However, the Rangoon star confirmed recently that it was not so. He said, “Amrita and I are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara’s acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail. I am looking forward to Sara’s debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety and nervousness like any other father would. It’s sad to see an increasing lack of accountability and responsible reporting these days.”

In the meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty celebrated her birthday recently. Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and were also present at the bash. Check out some pictures from Rhea’s birthday bash.

Rhea and Sara are the latest BFFs of the B-town and their near-daily photos from the gym and hanging out together give many friendship goals.

