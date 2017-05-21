Sara Ali Khan’s bikini picture is breaking the internet, see viral photo

Sara Ali Khan can make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Sara Ali Khan can make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines again. No, Saif Ali Khan’s young daughter was neither spotted with alleged boyfriend Harshvardhan Kapoor nor has she announced anything about her Bollywood debut. Sara Ali Khan’s latest picture in a bikini has gone viral and has created a frenzy on social media. And we are not surprised why Sara’s picture has generated so much curiosity. Ever since Sara’s much speculated Bollywood debut has started doing the rounds, paparazzi has been keeping an eye out on Sara’s public life. This viral picture proves that Sara already has many fans on social media.

The picture was originally shared by television producer Vikas Gupta. However, the photo was deleted instantly as Sara doesn’t want to court any controversy. Going by this picture, Sara is seen wearing a black-and-white striped bikini and is looking drop dead gorgeous.

Sara Ali Khan’s viral picture (Source: Filmymonkey.com)

Saif and Amrita Singh’s beautiful daughter also made headlines when she was recently spotted with Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Harsh and Sara were having a dinner at Bandra and their picture also went viral creating a lot of speculations. A few weeks back Harsh also posted a picture of a girl with her back to camera on his Instagram and wrote, “Find beauty in everyday life and let it inspire you. Don’t forget to capture these frames and mark them as memories forever. You can always use your loved ones as subjects but keep them a mystery nonetheless.”

Also Read: Baahubali 2 box office collection day 24: Is Aamir Khan’s Dangal a threat to SS Rajamouli film’s biggest blockbuster tag?

If rumours are to be believed, Sara can make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Earlier it was reported that Sara was going to make her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd