Saqib Saleem: Confident that Race 3 will give me a certain kind of reach

Saqib Saleem will be seen in Race 3, which also stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor.

Actor Saqib Saleem says nowadays a good script is not enough for a film to become successful. Starting his career in Bollywood in 2011 with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, produced by Yash Raj Films, Saqib had to wait for quite a long time to get a big budget mainstream Bollywood film. He is now excited about his forthcoming multi-starrer Eid release Race 3, backed by names like superstar Salman Khan.

Asked what kept him away from getting the deserved visibility, Saqib told IANS here: “Collaborating with the right people helps a young actor to build a stable career. I have taken projects where in the end, the studio or producer disowned the film before its release.

“Filmmaking is a time-consuming process. If the producer loses interest or director loses its vision in the middle of the process, the film suffers.”

Saqib Saleem was last seen in Dil Juunglee.

“With two of my films ‘Dobaara’ and ‘Dil Juunglee’ such things happened. I think these days, a good script is not enough for a film to get success. Good theatrical release and good marketing are also important to get a proper visibility,” added the actor.

His performance was appreciated in films like Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai. Asked if coming from a different city made his journey tougher, Saqib said: “Well, if you look at my career graph, I did not choose my first few films. They chose me…since I come from Delhi, I had no idea how the film industry works.”

“I lived under the impression that for the first few years people will call me for work once my film releases. Slowly I realized that that is not how it functions. Acting skill is not enough for someone to survive here, networking is needed,” he shared.

“Yes, I think I should get more opportunities to showcase my talent and that will happen with each film I sign. I am confident about ‘Race 3’… that will give me certain kind of reach to the mass audience. That is what I need as a young actor, reaching a larger audience with a commercially successful film.”

Saqib Saleem is the new entrant in the Race franchise.

Do you prefer to be a part of content-driven films more than a mainstream commercial one like Race 3?

He said: “I have to find the balance I guess. Filmmaking is an expensive art form. Unless the producer is making a profit out of it, they will not encourage the content-driven one.

“Honestly, as an audience, I grew up watching films like ‘Sholay’ and ‘Satte Pe Satta’ on TV. So of course, I want to be a part of such films.”

In “Race 3”, which is releasing on June 15, Saqib will be seen sharing screen space with some of the celebrated actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Salman.

So, how you developed knowledge about identifying the potential of a good script?

“I think my understanding of a script was much pure when I was new in the film industry. Now, with time and more information, at times I fail to understand the potential of a good script.

“I tend to look at the substance of my part… which production house and director I am working with etc. Perhaps that is how I miss out on the purity of a story at times like an audience…” replied Saqib.

