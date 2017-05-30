Saqib Saleem ensured parents watched Dobaara: See Your Evil before Ramadan

Actor Saqib Saleem will be seen on screen with his sister Huma Qureshi in the upcoming horror flick Dobaara: See Your Evil Actor Saqib Saleem will be seen on screen with his sister Huma Qureshi in the upcoming horror flick Dobaara: See Your Evil

Actor Saqib Saleem made sure his parents watched his forthcoming film Dobaara: See Your Evil, which also features his sister Huma Qureshi, ahead of Ramadan.

The movie is a directorial project by famous filmaker Prawaal Raman. It is an adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus. The movie is being produced by Relativity Media and Intrepid Pictures

“We did show the film to our parents before Ramadan, because we follow the month very religiously, especially my parents. The idea was to show them the film because once Ramadan starts, my mother won’t get any time to watch it and it’s very important for me for my parents to watch the film.

“It feels nice that they saw it and they really liked it,” Saqib said in a statement. He was extremely glad about the fact that his parents liked the movie.

Both the siblings, Saqib and Huma will be appearing for the first time together in a film. They are also playing reenacting the role of brother and sister in this horror thriller film. The movie is set to releaase on 2nd of June and revolves around a mysterious mirror in the house which could be the cause for their parent’s death. The brother and sister duo have contradictory believes about the death of their The parents are being played by Adil Hussain and Lisa Ray. Along with these, Rhea Chakraborty, who is a good friend of Saqib will be seen on screen as well.

