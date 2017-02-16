Sanya Malhotra, the Dangal fame actor’s avatar like never before!

Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra might be the leading lady of Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial venture. Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra might be the leading lady of Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial venture.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh look intriguing together post the success of their blockbuster film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan. The actors who played the roles of Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat respectively, have impressed the masses with their performance and have now made it to the cover of Elle Magazine. Post the spectacular success, both the ladies are now ready to sign their next project.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In fact, speculations are already rife in the industry that Sanya Malhotra has been offered a role in Anurag Kashyap’s next film titled Manmarziyan. The film produced by Anand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu Returns was initially supposed to be helmed by Sameer Sharma and later by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who directed Nil Battey Sannata. However, director Anurag Kashyap might be the one directing it.

Reports suggest that the current director wanted to work with new faces and was impressed with Sanya’s work in Dangal. Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar who were also initially signed to work on the film may no longer be a part of this project. If rumours are true, the male lead could also be a debut actor.

Also read | Dear Shah Rukh Khan, you should soon cast Dangal’s Sanya Malhotra in your next

With drastic changes with the cast and crew of the film, we wonder if Anand L. Rai’s project will go on the floors. And if it does, we are curious to see how Sanya will play her role in what is apparently going to be a romantic story. From fighting in the ring, to romancing a male lead, we wonder how she will fare.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd