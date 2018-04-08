Vishal Bhardwaj on Chhuriyaan: Looking forward to directing Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra will be gaining 10 to 12 kgs for their role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film. Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra will be gaining 10 to 12 kgs for their role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film.

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is on roll. The actor is grabbing all the best projects. After Photograph with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Badhaai Ho! with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya is all set to take over the screen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next titled Chhuriyaan. What’s more interesting about the project is the fact that the actor would be joined by Radhika Madan, the television actor who rose to fame with series Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. While Sanya has already established herself as a Bollywood actor, this project will mark Radhika’s debut in the industry.

Talking about the project, Vishal Bharadwaj told Mumbai Mirror, “The film is divided into two parts — the girls before their marriage and how their lives change after they tie the knot. Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mould them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh.”

The report also read that both the actors are required to gain 10-12 kgs for their respective roles and have to learn the art of milking buffalos, plaster their walls with dung, walk for a kilometre balancing matkas full of water on their heads and one around their waist.

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan with crew of Chhuriyaan. Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan with crew of Chhuriyaan.

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan bonding in Jaipur. Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan bonding in Jaipur.

Sanya Malhotra captures Radhika Madan in her candid self. Sanya Malhotra captures Radhika Madan in her candid self.

Sanya Malhotra gives a glimpse of Chhuriyaan sets. Sanya Malhotra gives a glimpse of Chhuriyaan sets.

Over 60 girls were auditioned for the film, the plot of which revolves around two sisters who are at loggerheads. Radhika managed to leave a mark with her acting chops and fresh look with her TV show and bagged the role of one of the leads alongside Sanya.

Radhika and Sanya have already started prepping for the roles in the quaint village of Ronsi, which is a three-hour-drive from Jaipur. They will begin shooting for the film from the end of this month.

