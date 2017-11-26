Sanya Malhotra grooves to Rihanna’s “Work” and we’re totally impressed

Sanya Malhotra is a born dancer, this video is a proof. Sanya Malhotra is a born dancer, this video is a proof.

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with Dangal and she for sure became the talk of the town. However, now it is time to move on from Dangal and see her potential as a performer. In a video shared by the actor on her Instagram account, Sanya can be seen dancing to the tunes of Rihanna’s track “Work”. And believe us when we say that she is a born dancer. As Fatima Sana Shaikh is trying hard to match up to her, Sanya slays with every move she makes. In fact, she had in an interview earlier spoken about her love for dance and how she wanted to be a dancer. Well, we surely cannot wait to see her match steps with Bollywood’s best dancers like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Many wouldn’t know that this actor has already choreographed Aamir Khan. Yes, before making her debut as a dancer on-screen, she made her debut as a choreographer with Secret Superstar and made Aamir dance. That indeed is a good start, isn’t?

The actor is prepping up for her next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, titled Photograph, is directed by The Lunchbox fame Ritesh Batra.

Earlier in an interview, Sanya spoke about how stardom has not really affected her life. She said, “Actually not. I am still the same. I can go outside and be comfortable. I don’t say that I don’t care, but it’s fine if I am going out in shorts. I am not that fashion conscious.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd