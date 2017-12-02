Sanya Malhotra to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho

Sanya Malhotra will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho. Sanya Malhotra will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho.

Sanya Malhotra captivated the audience with her performance as Babita in 2016 film Dangal and since then, her fans have been waiting for her to appear on the silver screen again. The actor had already signed Ritesh Batra’s next but now she is all set to start work on her third feature film as an actor. Sanya has been roped in as the female lead in Badhaai Ho. Starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya will start filming for this one in January 2018.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story. The film follows the impact of a certain news on a family and how the members deal with it in their own way. It will be directed by Amit Sharma, who earlier directed Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar in 2015.

Confirming the news, Junglee Pictures, the producers of Badhaai Ho tweeted, “.@sanyamalhotra07 to star opposite @ayushmannk in @CinemaPuraDesi’s #BadhaaiHo produced by @JungleePictures & @ChromePictures, the film goes on floor in January in the capital.”

Sanya Malhotra confirmed the same saying, “I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively.” She further added, “It won’t be anything rigorous, like Dangal. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one.”

The Dangal actress who shared screen space with Ayushmann’s brother Aparakshit Khurrana in her debut film talked about her equation with the actor saying, “Aparshakti is like a brother to me. I am really looking forward to work with Ayushmann,” she says, adding that she has previously worked with Ayushmann in an ad film. “But I was in the background in that one.”

Badhaai Ho is all set to go on floors in January end with a three-month schedule. The actress who hails from Delhi expressed her thoughts on the same saying, “I have been living in Mumbai for a while now so I am not aware of the new hangout places in Delhi but I will take them home. I would take people home while shooting for Dangal for chhole bhature binges.”

Badhaai Ho will go on floors in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd