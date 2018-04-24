Sanju teaser to be unveiled today: Everything you need to know about the Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir Kapoor looks like a splitting image of Sanjay Dutt in a leaked still from the biopic. Ranbir Kapoor looks like a splitting image of Sanjay Dutt in a leaked still from the biopic.

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is returning to the silver screen after four long years with a biopic on one of the most controversial actors Bollywood has had — Sanjay Dutt. Hirani, who is also responsible for reviving Sanjay’s career with Munna Bhai MBBS, shares a close bond with the Khalnayak of Bollywood. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the Sanjay Dutt biopic is all set to release on June 29 this year. The teaser for the film, which is said to be a chronicle of the various ups and downs in Sanjay Dutt’s life, will be released today and this is going to be the first full-blown look into the film since no previous posters have been revealed by the makers. Here is everything you need to know about Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Manisha Koirala among the lead cast

Ranbir Kapoor worked hard to imbibe the mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt for his biopic. Ranbir Kapoor worked hard to imbibe the mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt for his biopic.

Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to essay the role of Sanjay Dutt on screen. Though the actor’s looks are a stark contrast from that of Dutt’s, Ranbir has been reported to be working exceptionally hard to get under the skin of the character. Apart from Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor will also be seen playing Dutt’s love interest in the film while actor Dia Mirza will essay the role of his current wife Manyata Dutt. While Manisha Koirala will bring Dutt’s mother Nargis to the screen, Paresh Rawal will don the role of Sunil Dutt. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna have also been roped in for guest appearances as well. Though not much is known, Pari actor Anushka Sharma is also said to play a journalist in the film. The actor had shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram a few days ago.

Talking about the project, Ranbir had once said, “I have known Sanju sir since I was a child but when I started working on the biopic, I felt it is not a biopic but science fiction. I couldn’t understand how can anyone live a life like this. There is so much you can learn from his life. It’s not a dramatic, romantic film. It’s science fiction.”

On working with Ranbir once again after 10 years, Sonam told PTI, “He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu.”

Leaked set pictures of Ranbir and Manisha

Manisha Koirala and Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was leaked online. Manisha Koirala and Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was leaked online.

Though everything about the film has been kept under strict wraps by the makers, an on-set picture of Ranbir Kapoor had earlier surfaced on the internet. Fans were bowled over by Ranbir who was a spitting image of Sanjay Dutt. After seeing the photo, actor Suniel Shetty had even went on record and said that nobody else can do a better job at portraying Sanjay than Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wrap up the shoot for Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wrap up the shoot for Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Earlier this year, even Manisha Koirala’s look as Nargis was leaked on social media. Draped in a saree and sporting a traditional look, Manisha seemed to have imbibed the essence of her character pretty well. Talking about her look in the movie, Manisha had earlier said, “We did a couple of tests, from when she had short hair to when she had long hair. I think we have got the look somewhere closer to how Nargis Ji looked and I am quite kicked about it. Yes, I am excited about it.”

Behind-the-scenes

The team of #DuttBiopic call it a wrap… Stars Ranbir Kapoor… Rajkumar Hirani directs… 29 June 2018 release… Check the video: pic.twitter.com/GfRF8mBfvI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

The shooting of the Dutt biopic was wrapped up in January this year. A number of pictures from the wrap-up party also made their way to social media. The actors were seen wearing t-shirts with the slogan ‘Dutt’s the way’ in a fun video and reports went rife that this has been finalised as the title of the film. However, sources close to the film’s team had denied any such announcement to indianexpress.com. Looks like, the final title will only be revealed with the teaser on April 24.

Madhuri Dixit controversy

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were one of the much-loved Bollywood couples in the 1990s. (Source: The Express Archives) Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were one of the much-loved Bollywood couples in the 1990s. (Source: The Express Archives)

Rumours about Sonam Kapoor or Karisma Tanna’s role being based on Sanjay’s alleged affair with Ek Do Teen girl Madhuri Dixit had started doing the rounds right after its announcement. Though Sonam and Tanna had remained tight-lipped about their roles, reports also suggested that soon after the announcement, Madhuri had been making repetitive calls to the makers to ensure that no reference to her relationship with Sanjay is made in the film. Clearing the air in an interview to Mid-day, Madhuri said, “For where I am today, this (the topic of Dutt) has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don’t know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn’t make a difference to me.”

Sanjay Dutt speaking on the biopic

Here’s what Sanjay Dutt has to say about his biopic. Here’s what Sanjay Dutt has to say about his biopic.

At an event recently when Sanjay was quizzed about his biopic being directed by Hirani, he said, “I’m lucky and humbled that they are making a biopic on a guy who is still alive. Ranbir has done a fantastic job, there is nobody better than Rajkumar Hirani.”

Sanjay Dutt biopic vs Soorma at the box office

Set to hit the theatres on June 29, the Sanjay Dutt biopic will lock horns with Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma at the box office which is also a biopic of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. After reports suggesting that the first teaser for the film will be released during an IPL match, it was finally revealed by the makers that the teaser will be launched on the internet on April 24.

