Sanju teaser released LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor convincingly transforms into Sanjay Dutt

The teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is finally out. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.

Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala among others, in pivotal roles. According to reports, the filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production work of the movie. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has already seen the teaser, only has good words to say about the promo. In a recent tweet, Ghai had praised the teaser to the sky and written, “I can’t stop praising the teaser of film #Sanju directed by my favourite director @RajkumarHirani and acted by @RanbirKapoorFC in a biopic of @SanjayDutt_ what HIRANI showed me yesterday.”

Sanju has been written by Rajkumar Hirani himself. According to reports, Hirani had a great time working with Ranbir Kapoor and had recently said in an interview with PTI that he would love to collaborate with the actor again. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

