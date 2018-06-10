Sanju song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Ranbir Kapoor portrays Sanjay Dutt’s battle with drug addiction

Ranbir Kapoor brings Sanjay Dutt’s struggles on screen and takes the audience on a spine-chilling ride. Ranbir Kapoor brings Sanjay Dutt’s struggles on screen and takes the audience on a spine-chilling ride.

The makers of Sanju have released the second song from the much-awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The song titled “Kar Hai Maidaan Fateh” is a spine-chilling story of Sanjay’s battle with drug addiction, which is beautifully brought on screen by Ranbir Kapoor. From the first frame of the song where he is begging his on-screen father Paresh Rawal (who plays Sunil Dutt in the film) to save him from drug addiction to the last frame where he is finally breathing the fresh air, Ranbir just keeps you hooked in and makes you live and feel the gut-wrenching screenplay. We see Ranbir vulnerable, aggressive, begging on the streets, taking shelter in his father’s arms like a child, breaking many relationships and ultimately finding freedom within the two-minute duration of the song.

We also see glimpses of Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt in the song. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal who bring out the emotion just perfectly.

At the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir had spoken about how he felt portraying various phases of Sanjay’s life, “When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju sir to like me.”

“I know I never can be the man he is, but in whichever way that I go about in my career as a person and even through this film, I really want Sanju sir to like me because I feel that he is a man that I respect a lot and I really look up to him. I hope that he feels that I have represented his life in a very honest way,” he added.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars an ensemble of great actors such as Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Ranbir’s love interest, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt and Vicky Kaushal as a friend.

The film is scheduled for a June 29 release.

