Sanju trailer LIVE UPDATES

After a series of character posters and a short teaser, the first trailer for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to arrive today. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju will explore the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life from his early Bollywood days to the time he was released from jail in 2016. Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala in the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also said to be appearing in cameo roles in the film.
While the teaser for the film had left fans excited for Ranbir Kapoor’s near-perfect act as Sanjay Dutt, the trailer is being eagerly awaited by movie buffs. More so, because the last clip was a specially edited one and didn’t feature a lot of actual footage from the film. Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29.
Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor got to watch the trailer of Sanju before its official release. Director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra showed the trailer to Rishi Kapoor and seeing his son in the role of Dutt, he was left awestruck. "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is superb, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," said Rishi Kapoor.
"You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," Rishi Kapoor said.
Sharing one of the posters of Sanju, Sonam Kapoor, who also stars in Sanju, had called Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt, "incredible".