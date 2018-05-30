Sanju trailer LIVE UPDATES

Follow this LIVE blog to get all the updates on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Follow this LIVE blog to get all the updates on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

After a series of character posters and a short teaser, the first trailer for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to arrive today. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju will explore the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life from his early Bollywood days to the time he was released from jail in 2016. Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala in the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also said to be appearing in cameo roles in the film.

While the teaser for the film had left fans excited for Ranbir Kapoor’s near-perfect act as Sanjay Dutt, the trailer is being eagerly awaited by movie buffs. More so, because the last clip was a specially edited one and didn’t feature a lot of actual footage from the film. Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29.

Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju on this LIVE blog: