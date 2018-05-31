Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor: I hope Sanjay Dutt feels that I’ve represented his life honestly

Ranbir Kapoor wants Sanju Dutt to like him in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor wants Sanju Dutt to like him in Sanju.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, glimpses of whose portrayal as Sanjay Dutt in the trailer of Sanju has left the audience asking for more, says he really wants the senior actor to like him and his work.

Asked how he felt portraying various phases of Sanjay’s life, Ranbir said: “When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju sir to like me.

“I know I never can be the man he is, but in whichever way that I go about in my career as a person and even through this film, I really want Sanju sir to like me because I feel that he is a man that I respect a lot and I really look up to him. I hope that he feels that I have represented his life in very honest and improved way.”

The film’s trailer gives a rushed glance at the various phases and challenges Sanjay has faced in his personal life, in which he has waded through a battle with drugs, multiple relationships and legal troubles.

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor to share screen space in period film Shamshera.

How do you (Ranbir Kapoor) summarise the trailer?

“We have worked on this film for two years. Through the trailer, we tried and represented the best version of the film as we can excite the audience. I always had belief in film, script and in Raju (Hirani) sir’s vision, so it’s way bigger than the trailer for me. The trailer is just short window of what’s going to come in the film,” added the actor, who has tried to walk, talk and look like Sanjay Dutt for the film.

With the ups and downs in Sanjay’s life, did playing the character took an emotional toll?

He said: “As an actor, I was very excited to play this part. So, it doesn’t bother you that much but when I was acting I was really imagining what he must be going through because I am just acting in the film putting make-up and stuff, so I think just thinking about what he must be going through was such an inspiration for me that the film was fairly easy. And also to have an incredible cast and Raju sir around me, everything was smooth sailing.”



In the trailer, the makers have revealed that Sanjay had 308 girlfriends at one point in his life.

Asked whether he will reveal the number of girlfriends if he ever had a biopic made on his life, Ranbir said: “No… I actually won’t allow. I don’t think I am a courageous man like Sanju sir to give my life out so openly. But my count has been less than ten, so people can’t make a biopic on me.”

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is releasing on June 29.

