Sanju poster: Vicky Kaushal is channelling retro vibes as Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘best friend’

After giving fans a glimpse into Sanjay Dutt’s crazy romantic life and the warm father-son bond with posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal respectively, the latest poster of Sanju features Vicky Kaushal in the role of his close friend.

Giving all kinds of goofy vibes, Ranbir and Vicky look to be bonding in a nightclub. Donning the classic leather and fur jackets, Ranbir and Vicky seem to be channelling their inner retro in this new look. Sharing the poster, director Rajkumar Hirani wrote on Twitter, “Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju’s best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms”.

Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt’s life, giving an insight into the astonishing story of the actor. The first teaser of the film had garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt’s life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his near-perfect imitation of Dutt, Hirani is being praised for his realistic portrayal.

Sharing the poster, Vicky Kaushal also wrote on Twitter, “Super excited to be playing the role of #Sanju’s best friend. Friendships like these are hard to find. The #SanjuTrailer is out in 2 days, on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.”

“I have grown up watching Sanjay Dutt’s films. I always looked up to him. But due to this story, I got to know Sanjay Dutt as a human being for the first time. I feel it will be new for the audience too. To look at him as a human being, not the star,” Vicky Kaushal had told IANS earlier.

Sanju also has Manisha Koirala playing Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal also play pivotal roles in the movie. Before releasing the trailer of the film on May 30, the makers will be introducing the audience with various characters of the biopic. Bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will hit the theatres on June 29 this year.

