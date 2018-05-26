Sanju poster: Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor bring to life the essence of a father-son relationship

The new poster of Sanju features Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. The new poster of Sanju features Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

On Friday, Sanjay Dutt posted a heartwarming photo with his late father Sunil Dutt on his 13th death anniversary. The click was showered with immense love from the fans of Bollywood’s Munnabhai. A day later, we are treated with a poster of his biopic Sanju which features Ranbir Kapoor as junior Dutt and Paresh Rawal as the legendary actor and a caring father Sunil Dutt. The director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, shared a poster of his directorial Sanju with the caption, “#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today – Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him.”

The poster has captured the essence of Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with his late father in its true sense. A vulnerable looking Ranbir aka Sanju is comforted by his supportive father Paresh who has taken up the role of the late actor. The poster has definitely upped the expectations of cinephiles from the much-awaited film of the year.

Sharing the poster, Paresh Rawal tweeted, “Proud to be playing #Sanju’s father! Taking u through emotional bond of this fatherson duo. Trailer in 4 days.”Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, he spoke about Sanju and said, “It is chiefly a father-son story. The film is Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s story. Working on Dutt has been amazing because of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi’s writing and because of Ranbir Kapoor’s acting.” Adding about playing a legendary actor on screen, he said, “Fortunately, I am playing a character which doesn’t have a set mannerism, idiosyncrasy. He was very human. He didn’t have any (air) about his stardom.”

Proud to be playing #Sanju‘s father! Taking u through emotional bond of this fatherson duo. Trailer in 4 days . pic.twitter.com/Ffqq6KsKf3 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 26, 2018

Sonam Kapoor, whose look for the film was unveiled on Friday, also shared the poster featuring Ranbir and Paresh. Along with it she wrote, “This father-son connection can never be broken! Do get ready for the #SanjuTrailer out in 4 days on 30th May.”

Sanju, a film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has Manisha Koirala playing his mother Nargis Dutt. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal also play pivotal roles in the movie. Before releasing the trailer of the film on May 30, the makers will be introducing the audience with various characters of the biopic. Bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will hit the theatres on June 29 this year.

